What is the economic cost of ending global climate change?

With many countries moving back to some form of normalcy, carbon emissions have been up by 5 per cent since October according to a report by UNDP. But what’s the cost of ending climate change for low middle-income countries? Stephen Fisher, Associate Professor of the University of Oxford joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 02 2021 | 10:31:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)