What It’s Like To Live In An RV And Work For Amazon During The Holidays

Every holiday season since 2008, Amazon has hired hundreds of nomadic workers for temporary warehouse jobs. The CamperForce program is a small portion of this year’s 150,000 seasonal hires, but it gained notoriety in the 2020 movie “Nomadland.” This year, it’s seen its biggest growth yet, doubling to 26 sites in 14 states. Despite the growth, Amazon has shifted away from arranging workers’ campgrounds and paying for them directly. Here’s what it’s really like to live in an RV and work for Amazon during the holidays.

Thu, 23 Dec 2021 17:00:18 GMT