What The Rubber ‘Apocalypse’ Means For The U.S. Economy

The global economy now faces a rubber shortage because of multiple supply chain disruptions. "We could be on the cusp of a rubber apocalypse," Ohio State University professor Katrina Cornish told CNBC. Rubber producers are working against all odds: climate change, disease and the fight for shipping containers. The global rubber market was valued at nearly $40 billion in 2020, but one analysis predicts the natural rubber market could be worth nearly $68.5 billion by 2026.
Fri, 09 Jul 2021 16:00:36 GMT

