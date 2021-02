What to expect from West African markets this week

As the month of February winds down, looking at the performance of West Africa markets, the GSE composite index is blazing the trail with year-to-date gains of just over 12 per cent, while the BRVM composite index is down 8.7 per cent and the NSE All Share index is also down 0.2 per cent. Omotola Abimbola, a Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 14:21:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)