The U.S. coronavirus rollout has been anything but smooth. States are reporting limited supply of vaccines, leading them to delay appointments and close clinics to the public. Some states lack staff and essential resources to get the job done. With little guidance from the previous White House administration on how to effectively administer vaccines, it's up to states and local health officials to get the job done. President Joe Biden announced the administration will buy 200 million more vaccines and institute a national vaccine program to vaccinate 100 million doses in his first 100 days. But can it be done? Here's what went wrong with the U.S. coronavirus vaccine rollout and how a new White House plans to turn things around.