What will drive Nigeria’s capital market activity in 2022?

Analysts say they expect the positive sentiments in Nigeria’s equities market to be sustained, after moderating to 5.1 per cent Year To Date. Ayodeji Ebo, Head, Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the expectations for Nigeria's capital market next year.

Tue, 21 Dec 2021 14:26:24 GMT