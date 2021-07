Share

What will drive Nigeria’s capital market in H2?

Nigeria’s equities market declined five per cent in the first half of the year with mixed trade recorded across key market segments. At the Fixed income market, traders await the third quarter issuance calendar from the Debt Management Office and note that they expect market yields to advance. Oluseyi Akinbi, Managing Director of Zedcap Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 05 Jul 2021 15:21:04 GMT