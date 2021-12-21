What you should know before investing in crypto
The crypto ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years. While institutions such as the IMF are starting to embrace its innovation, they are also calling for investors to exercise caution. So, what is preventing the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies?
#CNBC
-----
Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 12:00:26 GMT