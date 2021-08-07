Share

What’s Behind The Hot Emerging Market Of Amazon Seller Aggregators

Amazon aggregators have become a hot new trend in the start-up world. Two of them, Thrasio and Perch, have reached unicorn status, raising billions in capital to buy up mom-and-pop Amazon sellers. Aggregators then use software and marketing prowess to grow the brands, sometimes with great success. Aggregators threw exclusive after parties and offered free Teslas for successful referrals in an effort to woo new acquisitions at a recent Amazon seller conference in Las Vegas. CNBC was on the show floor to talk to aggregators, sellers, and former Amazon insiders about the trend.

