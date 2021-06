Share What’s driving the SA township economy? The South African government has put a new focus on township economic development to help enhance incomes and strengthen asset accumulation. But what are the economic drivers in townships? Digital marketing agency, Rogerwilco has done a survey on this and CEO, Charlie Stewart joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:20:21 GMT

