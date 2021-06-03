What’s next for India? | CNBC Explains

India’s deadly second wave of Covid-19 dealt a devastating blow to its people and its economy. So how did things get so bad, and what steps does the country need to make a full recovery? CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan is joined by Tanvir Gill to explain. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

PUBLISHED: Thu, 03 Jun 2021 20:57:50 GMT