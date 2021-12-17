Share

Where Do The Clothes At Stores Like TJ Maxx Come From?

As demand for traditional department stores falls, off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s and Burlington are seeing a surge in popularity. But as more consumers join the ranks of bargain hunters and deal chasers, less of them know where their favorite affordable clothes, shoes and other items come from. The supply chains behind these stores have evolved in the last decades to meet rising demand, and they’ll likely continue to change as e-commerce grows in popularity and consumers emerge from the pandemic.
Fri, 17 Dec 2021 17:00:32 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.