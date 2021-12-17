Share

Where Do The Clothes At Stores Like TJ Maxx Come From?

As demand for traditional department stores falls, off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s and Burlington are seeing a surge in popularity. But as more consumers join the ranks of bargain hunters and deal chasers, less of them know where their favorite affordable clothes, shoes and other items come from. The supply chains behind these stores have evolved in the last decades to meet rising demand, and they’ll likely continue to change as e-commerce grows in popularity and consumers emerge from the pandemic.

