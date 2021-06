Share WHO, EU partner with AU to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines The Director General of the World Trade Organization Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs, and they considering South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda and Nigeria. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:56:33 GMT

