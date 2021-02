WHO: New Ebola outbreak to further stress health systems

The World Health Organisation has raised concerns over a possible resurgence of the Ebola virus disease, as Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo report cases. This comes at a time when health systems in Africa are already stretched from the coronavirus pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this developing story is Dr Francis Ohanyindo, President of the West Africa Academy of Public Health.

