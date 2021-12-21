Health

WHO warns against concluding Omicron is milder variant

PUBLISHED: Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:04:11 GMT
Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay
Reuters
Share
In this Photo illustration a World Health Organization(WHO) logo seen displayed on an Android phone. Avishek Das | Getty Images

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Monday it was too early to conclude the Omicron variant was milder than other coronavirus strains, saying it could still make enough people sick to “overburden” healthcare systems.

“…It is probably unwise to sit back and think this is a mild variant, it’s not going to cause severe disease, because I think with the numbers going up all health systems are going to be under strain,” Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.

She added that this perception appeared to be based on initial data out of parts of South Africa which might give a misleading impression due to high levels of existing immunity among the population.

This is a developing story…

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.