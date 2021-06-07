WHO’s Tedros hopes African COVID vaccine sites to near production by end-2021

GENEVA, June 7 (Reuters) – World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday he hopes African COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing sites will be identified and some even close to producing by the end of 2021, in the race to deliver more shots to the continent.

While Tedros did not provide specifics on which country, Reuters has reported that Senegal could begin producing COVID-19 vaccines next year under an agreement with Belgian biotech group Univercells aimed at boosting Africa’s drug-manufacturing ambitions.

Tedros also called on companies including Pfizer and Moderna whose vaccines rely on so-called mRNA technology to share their knowledge with the WHO’s COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, which aims to help speed up transfer of vital pandemic-fighting technologies. (Reporting by John Miller, Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)

