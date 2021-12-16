Share

Why a coup in Guinea was felt around the world

A coup in mineral-rich Guinea has rattled markets and disrupted mining operations beyond West Africa. The coastal country boasts some of the world's largest reserves of many minerals, including bauxite and iron ore. The military's overthrow of Guinea's long-serving president, Alpha Conde, has added further pressure to already strained supply chains.
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 12:00:35 GMT
