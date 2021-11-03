Share

Why Bentley Is Remaking Its Lineup

If you want a massive 5,000 or 6,000 pound vehicle with a 12-cylinder engine that can top 200 miles per hour and accelerate as fast as many Porsches, Bentley might be the car for you. They are highly customizable cars with some serious touring sedan flavor . But Bentley plans on changing its entire fleet to electric vehicles. What makes this brand stand out against competitors, like a Rolls-Royce or a Mercedes-Maybach? And will the brand be able to pull off its transition to EVs?

Wed, 03 Nov 2021 16:00:31 GMT