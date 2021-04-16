Why boycotting Xinjiang cotton is easier said than done | CNBC Reports

China has been accused of extrajudicially detaining over 1 million ethnic minority Muslims, primarily the Uyghurs, in Xinjiang. Many brands have also allegedly employed these forced laborers in their supply chains, claims which both Beijing and these corporations have denied. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

PUBLISHED: Fri, 16 Apr 2021 12:05:51 GMT