Why China’s cracking down on tech — and what’s next | CNBC Beyond The Valley
Beijing's regulatory blitz has shocked outsiders and befuddled investors. Here's why it's happening, and what it could mean for China and beyond. Join CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal for the video edition of the Beyond The Valley podcast.
Video Contents:
00:00 - Intro
03:28 - Why now?
05:58 - Shift in mentality
07:35 - New economic order
10:07 - Jack Ma's speech
13:08 - Motivations
15:10 - The issue with data
19:09 - Reallocating resources
22:54 - Regulatory impact
25:12 - Regulatory co-ordination
27:55 - Regulatory risk
29:52 - What's next?
Mon, 30 Aug 2021 09:00:14 GMT