Why China’s cracking down on tech — and what’s next | CNBC Beyond The Valley

Beijing's regulatory blitz has shocked outsiders and befuddled investors. Here's why it's happening, and what it could mean for China and beyond. Join CNBC's Arjun Kharpal for the video edition of the Beyond The Valley podcast. Video Contents: 00:00 - Intro 03:28 - Why now? 05:58 - Shift in mentality 07:35 - New economic order 10:07 - Jack Ma's speech 13:08 - Motivations 15:10 - The issue with data 19:09 - Reallocating resources 22:54 - Regulatory impact 25:12 - Regulatory co-ordination 27:55 - Regulatory risk 29:52 - What's next?

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 09:00:14 GMT