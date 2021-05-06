Why climate change is a ticking economic time bomb (and what we can do about it) | CNBC Reports

Climate change is already taking a financial toll on the planet, with extreme weather events costing the global economy $146 billion in 2019, according to insurer Swiss Re. However, economists warn the worst is yet to come. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro spoke to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about how governments and business can fight back. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Climate #ESG

PUBLISHED: Thu, 06 May 2021 11:00:14 GMT