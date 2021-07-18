Share

Why Elon Musk’s Boring Company Isn’t Fixing Traffic Anytime Soon

In 2017, Elon Musk launched The Boring Company with the goal of solving ‘soul destroying’ traffic. Four years later, The Boring Company opened its first underground tunnel loop to the public in Las Vegas. But it’s also had a number of planned projects that seem to have stalled. It may still be too early to determine if The Boring Company will eventually disrupt transportation, but for now, experts say, it needs to get used to all the red tape.

