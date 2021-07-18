Share

Why Elon Musk’s Boring Company Isn’t Fixing Traffic Anytime Soon

In 2017, Elon Musk launched The Boring Company with the goal of solving ‘soul destroying’ traffic. Four years later, The Boring Company opened its first underground tunnel loop to the public in Las Vegas. But it’s also had a number of planned projects that seem to have stalled. It may still be too early to determine if The Boring Company will eventually disrupt transportation, but for now, experts say, it needs to get used to all the red tape.
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 14:00:30 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.