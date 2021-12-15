Share

Why Georgia Is Becoming America’s New Movie-Making Capital

Georgia is one of the few states in the United States with a ‘production-friendly’ tax incentive program, and many projects get filmed in the Peach State. From 2020 to 2021, productions such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Netflix’s Ozark filmed in the state. In 2020, Georgia was home to an estimated 242 film productions amid a pandemic. In FY 2020, that added $2.2 billion to the state’s economy. In FY 2019, Georgia was home to 399 productions, raking in $2.9 billion. 0:00 — Intro 2:42 — History 5:35 — The new Hollywood 7:53 — Roots in Georgia 10:58 — Production studios 14:50 — Georgia’s competition
