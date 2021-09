Share

Why GM’s All-Electric Future Is A Big Gamble

GM is one of the world's largest automakers. It has a range of models falling under its four brands, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, and of course, GMC. GM made its name selling gas burning cars but in January 2021, it made a stunning announcement. The company said it “aspires to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035.” - meaning that GM intends to stop selling gas-burning cars.

