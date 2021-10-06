Share

Why Internet Access Is Slow And Costly In The U.S.

People in the U.S. frequently pay more for slower internet service than people abroad, according to a report from the Open Technology Institute. Lawmakers in Washington are attempting to address the high price of internet service, as well as the lack of access for many low income families, by deeming internet access infrastructure. Here's why high speed internet is so expensive in the U.S., why so many Americans struggle to gain access and what policymakers can do about it.'' Chapters 0:00 - Introduction 1:55 - Prices 4:22 - Economic impact 6:39 - Lack of competition 9:54 - Solutions
