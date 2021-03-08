Why is Kenya banning maize imports from Uganda, Tanzania?

Kenya has with immediate effect banned the importation of maize into the country from two neighbouring countries Uganda and Tanzania. According to a letter by the acting Director-General of the Agriculture and Food Authority, Kello Harsama to Pamela Ahago, Commissioner of Customs in the Kenya Revenue Authority, this decision was decision was made after a survey conducted indicated maize from the two countries is not fit for human consumption. CNBC Africa spoke to Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics.