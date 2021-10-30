Share

Why more people are attending sustainable events than ever

Interest in events centered around sustainable themes, including workshops teaching techniques for mending clothes and classes demonstrating how to grow plants, is soaring. With growing awareness of issues such as climate change, and pandemic-forced lockdowns providing many with an opportunity to reflect on their lifestyle choices, attendance at these events has increased in recent months. Event ticketing platform Eventbrite claims that more than 90,000 people attended sessions on recycling, upcycling, and other sustainable topics in the second quarter of 2021. Urban Growth, a social organization that runs weekly drop-in gardening sessions in South London, saw a trend of rising time spent volunteering on its projects between 2016 and 2019. The group told CNBC that interest has increased as the city re-opens in the wake of the pandemic. Watch the video above to learn more about why sustainability-themed events are growing in popularity.

