Why Nestlé is betting on regenerative farming | CNBC Reports

Agriculture is one of the world's top polluting industries, accounting for up to one-fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions. Ahead of COP26, many major food groups have committed to slashing their carbon emissions and reaching net zero in the coming decades. CNBC gets an inside look at how Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, will use regenerative farming to reach net zero by 2050.

Mon, 20 Sep 2021 11:00:27 GMT