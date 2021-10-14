Share

Why rich countries are so dependent on migrant workers | CNBC Explains

The International Labour Organisation estimates that there are 169 million international migrant workers in the world, making up almost 5% of the global workforce. The majority work in, and are integral to the fast development of high-income countries, but at what cost? ----- Video contents: 00:00 Intro 00:40 Economic impact of migrant workers 02:04 Biggest drivers of the migrant workforce 03:55 Commonalities of countries that provide migrant workers 05:57 Vulnerability of migrant workers 07:00 Benefits of migrant workers Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
