Why rich countries are so dependent on migrant workers | CNBC Explains

The International Labour Organisation estimates that there are 169 million international migrant workers in the world, making up almost 5% of the global workforce. The majority work in, and are integral to the fast development of high-income countries, but at what cost? ----- Video contents: 00:00 Intro 00:40 Economic impact of migrant workers 02:04 Biggest drivers of the migrant workforce 03:55 Commonalities of countries that provide migrant workers 05:57 Vulnerability of migrant workers 07:00 Benefits of migrant workers

Thu, 14 Oct 2021 11:00:17 GMT