Why rich countries are so dependent on migrant workers | CNBC Explains
The International Labour Organisation estimates that there are 169 million international migrant workers in the world, making up almost 5% of the global workforce. The majority work in, and are integral to the fast development of high-income countries, but at what cost?
Video contents:
00:00 Intro
00:40 Economic impact of migrant workers
02:04 Biggest drivers of the migrant workforce
03:55 Commonalities of countries that provide migrant workers
05:57 Vulnerability of migrant workers
07:00 Benefits of migrant workers
