SpaceX's broadband satellite internet, Starlink, is still in beta, but already has over 10,000 customers. The fledgling service is expected to be a cash cow for SpaceX, bringing in as much as $30 billion a year — more than 10 times the annual revenue of its existing rocket business. This revenue will be used to fuel Elon Musk's ultimate goal of building a colony on Mars. Eventually, Starlink may even keep us connected on the Red Planet. 00:00 - Introduction 02:24 - Understanding Starlink 07:15 - SpaceX's golden ticket 10:05 - Challenges 16:12 - Future of Starlink Why Starlink Is Crucial To SpaceX's Success

PUBLISHED: Thu, 15 Apr 2021 16:00:05 GMT