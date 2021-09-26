Share

Why The American Car Fleet Is Getting So Old

In 2021, the average age of vehicles on the road reached a record 12.1 years. Every driver that chooses to hold on to a car for another year is postponing a trip to the dealership, and some industry analysts wonder if rising vehicle ages and prices indicate trouble for new car sales in the future. Automakers are stuffing cars with new technology and improvements but will that be enough to keep buyers wanting the latest and greatest?
