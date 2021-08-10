Share

Why The Fake Wood Decking Business Is Booming

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans stuck at home started to take a hard look at their surroundings, leading to a home improvement boom. Skyrocketing demand and historically high lumber prices bear excellent fortune for a couple of publicly traded companies that make a rather humble-sounding product – fake wood decks. Two of the biggest names in this space are Trex and AZEK. Together they control 75 percent of the composite decking market, about 20 percent of the entire $8 billion decking market. A third brand, Fiberon, has about 10 percent share. Chapters: 00:00 -- Intro 02:22 -- Big players 06:36 -- Why fake wood is booming 11:05 -- What’s next?

