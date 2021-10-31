Share

Why The Trucking Industry Is So Fragmented And Chaotic

Trucking is an especially fragmented industry, which makes it susceptible to continuous boom and bust cycles. While the pandemic wreaked havoc on several industries, trucking is no exception: the industry as a whole is experiencing a shortage of drivers, high turnover rates, and order delays, among a slew of other problems. With 40% of the global economy dependent on freight and logistics, the industry's issues resonate across supply chains and through other dependent industries.

Sun, 31 Oct 2021 14:00:03 GMT