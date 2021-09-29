Share

Why There’s No Bill Gates-Funded Microchip In The Covid Vaccine

Among the conspiracy theories circulating about the pandemic, one claim is that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips that the government or global elites like Bill Gates would use to track citizens. Despite viral TikTok videos and hoaxes claiming the chips make vaccinated arms magnetic, doctors and scientists all agree the conspiracy is false. It’s not possible given the size and technology of microchips, the multiple dose vials used to administer the vaccine, and the depth of the intramuscular injection. CNBC talked to doctors, the makers of microchips, and one man who does have a microchip under his skin about why the vaccine can’t track you, make you magnetic, or connect you to the 5G network.
Wed, 29 Sep 2021 16:00:02 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.