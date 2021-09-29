Share

Why There’s No Bill Gates-Funded Microchip In The Covid Vaccine

Among the conspiracy theories circulating about the pandemic, one claim is that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips that the government or global elites like Bill Gates would use to track citizens. Despite viral TikTok videos and hoaxes claiming the chips make vaccinated arms magnetic, doctors and scientists all agree the conspiracy is false. It’s not possible given the size and technology of microchips, the multiple dose vials used to administer the vaccine, and the depth of the intramuscular injection. CNBC talked to doctors, the makers of microchips, and one man who does have a microchip under his skin about why the vaccine can’t track you, make you magnetic, or connect you to the 5G network.

