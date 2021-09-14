Share

Why Tracking Carbon Emissions Is Suddenly A Billion Dollar Opportunity

The number of companies with net-zero emissions targets exploded amidst the pandemic. But historically, actually tracking emissions has been hard, due in large part to a lack of mandatory reporting requirements and standardized metrics. Things are starting to change though, especially in Europe where reporting requirements are getting stricter. In this market, startups that help companies and individuals measure, reduce and offset their emissions are popping up everywhere, as the carbon management systems market is projected to grow to $19.8 billion by 2026.

