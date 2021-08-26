Share

Why U.S. Pharmacies Overcharge

Concerns over prescription drug prices have grown into a big political issue, with nearly one in four Americans saying it's difficult to afford their medications, according to a March 2019 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Pharmacies technically set their own prices for generic drugs, but there are other players involved that complicate the process. Here's how the system works and what customers can do to save money. Chapters 0:00 - Introduction 1:16 - Why pharmacies exist 3:50 - How pharmacies make money 8:51 - Regulations 10:55 - How customers can save money
