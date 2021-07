Share

Why Unemployment Benefits Do Not Create Lazy Workers

Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo answers some big questions about how the U.S. will get back to work. She suggests that unemployment benefits are not to blame for the alleged labor shortage. She also believes that the pandemic is making us rethink several aspects of our lives from childcare, to productivity, to inequities in the U.S. income distribution. Watch the video to hear more.

