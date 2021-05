In the past few days, we have seen the support of the waiver of intellectual property rights of covid-19 vaccines by the president of the United States, a move expected to boost global production. One of the biggest advocates for this waiver is the executive director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima. In this CNBC special she speaks to us on inequality, HIV prevalence in Africa and the recent sexual offences bill in Uganda.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 14 May 2021 13:30:25 GMT