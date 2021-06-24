Share

Why you should reconsider buying fast fashion: Part 1 | Sustainable Future

Nasreen Sheikh is an advocate against poverty and fast fashion. She was born in a small village located on the border of India and Nepal, and at around the age of 10 she ended up working at a sweatshop. More than $127 billion worth of garments that are imported annually by G-20 nations are likely to come from modern slavery, according to the Walk Free Foundation’s Global Slavery Index 2018 Report. The core of the problem, according to Sheikh, is that “people don’t ask questions: where are my clothes from, where are chocolates from or where my coffee comes from.” #Shorts #shorts #climatehacks #sustainablefuture ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Thu, 24 Jun 2021 10:00:06 GMT