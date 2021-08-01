Share

Why You’ll Be In The Office More Than You Think: Dan Ariely

Psychology and behavioral economics professor Dan Ariely answers some big questions about how the U.S. will return to work. He suggests that it may take time for many to get comfortable coming back to an office due to health concerns, as well as changed lives. However, he predicts that the lack of social interaction experienced during this period will encourage more in-person work. Watch the video to find out more.

Sun, 01 Aug 2021 16:00:17 GMT