Will Carbon Credits Change Farming?

Regenerative farming refers to practices focused on replenishing the soil's nutrients and includes things like no-till cultivation, rotational cattle grazing, using less synthetic fertilizers and planting cover crops. In addition to making soil and crops healthier, the practices help to sequester CO2. Lately, the movement has gained the support of major corporations like General Mills and PepsiCo, as well as the Biden administration. Now, a number of carbon markets such as Nori and Indigo Ag are springing up to encourage farmers to participate, but challenges remain.

Thu, 24 Jun 2021 16:00:00 GMT