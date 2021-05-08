In 2020, Florida became known as a safety haven for wealthy New Yorkers fleeing Covid. In recent months, some of Wall Street and Silicon Valley’s biggest names like Elliot Management, Citadel, Shervin Pishevar, and Keith Robois, have moved to the Sunshine state to build roots. It has reinvigorated a tech and finance boom many local officials like Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, had worked on for over a decade. But data indicate that some of the hype may be overblown. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Will Florida Become The Next New York?

PUBLISHED: Sat, 08 May 2021 16:00:01 GMT