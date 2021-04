The month of April is a crucial month for Nigeria's Microfinance industry as players are expected to have met the first threshold of the recapitalisation deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria in March 2019.Rogers Nwoke, former President of the National Association of Microfinance Banks joins CNBC Africa to bring us up to speed on the developments in the space.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 08 Apr 2021 14:50:38 GMT