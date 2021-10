Share

Will the GSE sustain its bull run in Q4?

Analysts at Chapel Hill Denham, say they expect a bullish performance of the Ghana Stock Exchange to be sustained in the last week of October as the sentiments last month, showed sustained investor confidence in the performance of the Accra bourse. Omotola Abimbola, Senior Portfolio Manager at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 26 Oct 2021 11:59:28 GMT