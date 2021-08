Share

Women in Infrastructure Summit: Achieving Gender Equality through Gender Mainstreaming

The theme of “Creating an Inclusive Infrastructure Industry” was addressed during the first Women in Infrastructure Summit 2021 hosted by CNBC Africa, in association with the Development Bank of Southern Africa this week. The first panel discussion focused on Gender Mainstreaming, and was followed by a Keynote Address by Monhla Hlahla, Chairman, Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

Thu, 26 Aug 2021 08:57:21 GMT