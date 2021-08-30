Share

Women in Infrastructure Summit: Challenges of accessibility in the industry

The first Women in Infrastructure Summit 2021 was by CNBC Africa, in association with the Development Bank of Southern Africa last week. On the theme of “Creating an Inclusive Infrastructure Industry” in this segment we feature a panel discussion on Challenges of Accessibility in the Industry; a One-on-One interview with Dr Ola Brown on Healthcare Infrastructure; a panel discussion on the Role of Women in Infrastructure; and closing remarks from Bathobile Sowazi, Company Secretary, DBSA.
