World Bank: SA needs to embrace entrepreneurship to drive post-COVID-19 recovery
The World Bank says South Africa’s growth could reach 4.1 per cent this year, rebounding from a record crash this year. But could it grow faster? The bank’s Lead Economist for South Africa Wolfgang Fengler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Mon, 12 Jul 2021 16:31:57 GMT
