World Bank signs $500 mln infrastructure project for Congo’s capital

KINSHASA, May 12 (Reuters) – The World Bank on Wednesday signed a $500 million infrastructure project with Democratic Republic of Congo to improve roads, mitigate flood risks, fight erosion and develop public spaces across the capital Kinshasa.

Kinshasa is the largest French-speaking city in the world with a population of just over 17 million.

Funding for the “Kin Elenda” project will include a credit and grant of $250 million each, the World Bank said.

“Kin Elenda will help change the daily lives of the people of Kinshasa through the investments it will make throughout the city,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s country director.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland and Fiston Mahamba Editing by Cooper Inveen, William Maclean)