World Bank to commit $150bn for investments in Africa over 5 years



The World Bank Group has committed $150 billion for investments into Africa over the next five years. World Bank Group President David Malpass says a large portion of the fund will be through grants and long-term, zero interest-rate loans. He joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi and Godfrey Mutizwa for this conversation. PUBLISHED: Fri, 21 May 2021 12:22:07 GMT

