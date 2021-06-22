Share

World Refugee Day: Why migrants and refugees are good for the economy

The rhetoric surrounding refugees and migrants has become increasingly polarized over the last decade. The global recession exacerbated feelings of economic and social dislocation for the working and middle class in many countries, Tapping into these real and perceived feelings of loss, politicians on the far right in many countries have combined populist economic policies with nativist worldviews, using immigrants and refugees as scapegoats for changing economic realities. Refugees and migrants, more broadly are painted as a drain on national resources, but how true is this? Olive Ashimwe, Regional Refugee Director at Inkomoko and Juliena Oyler CEO African Entreprenuer Collective join CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 22 Jun 2021 15:12:16 GMT